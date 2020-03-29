UrduPoint.com
PDMA Sindh Dispatches Over 1 Lac KN-95 Masks Donated By China To Various Hospitals/medical Centers Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

PDMA Sindh dispatches over 1 lac KN-95 masks donated by China to various hospitals/medical centers of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, on the directives of Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Faraz Dero, has so far dispatched over 1 lac KN-95 masks, donated by China, to various hospitals/medical centers.

In addition, with the coordination of health department over 70000 Personal Protection Equipment's (PPEs) including sanitizers, gowns, gloves etc have also been dispatched, said a statement.

Moreover, the PDMA has provided logistic support to cater 4600 people at various quarantine centers of the province. The PDMA Sindh is also running an awareness campaign on COVID-19 with the help of volunteers through distribution of pamphlets, brochures and banners throughout the province.

Faraz Dero said that Government of Sindh is utilizing all its resources to facilitate affectees and other public from COVID-19 while the staff of PDMA is engaged in relief activities round the clock.

He further said that, PDMA Sindh is focused on carrying out the directions by the Sindh Government to the full extent and every possible means/measure would be taken to curtail Corona virus. The Minister further requested the public to follow instructions of Sindh Government regarding lockdown and reiterated that the only way to fight Corona is to stay at home and maintaining social distance.

