PDMA Sindh Establishes Volunteer Registration System: Chief Minister

Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

PDMA Sindh establishes volunteer registration system: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has desired volunteer participation from all walks of life in Sindh to join hands with Sindh Government to combat the emergencies and to make Sindh a safe place

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has desired volunteer participation from all walks of life in Sindh to join hands with Sindh Government to combat the emergencies and to make Sindh a safe place.

In this connection, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Tuesday announced establishment of Volunteer Registration System.

The intending volunteers are encouraged to register at PDMA Sindh website, http://www.pdma.gos.pk/new/cbdrm/login.php.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

