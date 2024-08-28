Open Menu

PDMA Sindh Prepares For Monsoon Spell, Urges Public To Take Necessary Precautions: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PDMA Sindh prepares for monsoon spell, urges public to take necessary precautions: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, Syed Salman Shah Wednesday urged the public to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety precautions during current heavy rainfall as a new spell of monsoon is expected to hit southern Sindh from the night of August 29.

The downpour is likely to affect areas near Karachi and Badin, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but also posing a risk of flash flooding and urban flooding in low-lying areas, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

He said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh is reviewing arrangements and taking significant steps to manage the ongoing rainfall in the province.

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the heavy downpour, the PDMA is providing dewatering pumps to various district administrations and municipal corporations. This move aims to expedite the drainage of accumulated water and prevent urban flooding.

Additionally, the PDMA is working closely with district authorities to identify vulnerable areas and take proactive measures to protect lives and property, he added.

The authority is also coordinating with emergency services, including rescue teams and medical personnel, to ensure a swift response to any emergencies that may arise, he mentioned.

Syed Salman Shah, Director General of PDMA Sindh, emphasized the importance of preparedness and coordination in managing the situation.

The PDMA's efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance disaster resilience in Sindh, which includes infrastructure development, public awareness campaigns, and capacity building of emergency responders, he said.

By taking proactive measures, the authority aims to reduce the risk of flooding and ensure a safe and secure environment for the people of Sindh, he added.

Heavy rains with gusty winds are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, south Punjab and east/ south Balochistan during the period, he added.

