PDMA Spokesperson Appeals To Citizens, Tourists For Exercising Caution During Rainy Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:30 AM

PDMA spokesperson appeals to citizens, tourists for exercising caution during rainy spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) With a new spell of rain and snow expected to hit the region, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a warning to citizens and tourists to take extra precautions to ensure their safety, particularly those residing near stream and other low-lying areas.

In a statement with a private news channel, the PDMA spokesperson urged people to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

"We are expecting another spell of rain and snow in the region and we want to caution citizens and tourists to take extra precautions to avoid any untoward incidents," the spokesperson said.

PDMA spokesperson further elaborated on the situation. "The weather forecast indicates that a new spell of rain and snow is likely to hit the region, which may lead to landslides and flash flooding.

We are advising people to remain indoors and avoid traveling to areas that are prone to landslides and

flooding."

The spokesperson also advised tourists to check the weather forecast before traveling to hilly areas and to follow the instructions of local authorities.

"We are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety, but we also need the cooperation of citizens and tourists to avoid any mishaps," the spokesperson added.

The PDMA has also established a control room to monitor the situation and respond to any emergencies. Citizens can contact the control room for any assistance or information.

