PDMA spokesperson urges public to stay vigilant amid heavy rainfall warning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Sunday issued a high alert for heavy rainfall across the country from March 9 to 16.

While talking on a private news channel, the PDMA spokesperson cautioned the citizens to stay updated with the weather advisory available on media channels.

He emphasized the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions in the current heavy rainfall to ensure safety during their travel plans.

Spokesperson also mentioned that PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia also had instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to the anticipated heavy rainfall.

To ensure readiness for any potential emergencies, alerts have been issued to key departments, including WASA,

Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department, Managing water resources, Livestock Department and for ensuring animal safety and well-being.

He said these measures aim to minimize risks and facilitate prompt responses to any situations that may arise.

The department predicted that a system of westerly winds will enter the northern regions of the country tomorrow, with the system persisting until March 16, he added.

Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience rain from March 9 through March 16, he further mentioned.

On Monday, rain is expected to lash the Federal capital, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan, with most cities of Punjab likely receiving rain from March 12 to 16, he said.

The national weather body has also predicted thunderstorms with rain in some parts of Balochistan on March 14 and 15. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta may record some urban flooding due to the rains.

Meanwhile, upper regions of the country are anticipated to experience heavy snowfall, which could result in road blockages.

He also advised fishermen, tourists and travellers to remain cautious and farmers have been advised to take necessary measures to protect crops from damage.