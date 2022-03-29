UrduPoint.com

PDMA Starts Contingency Plan For Monsoon Hazards, Risk Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:22 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started working on monsoon contingency plan 2022 in consultation with all the stakeholders to identify monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started working on monsoon contingency plan 2022 in consultation with all the stakeholders to identify monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response.

The contingency plan outcomes reinforce prevention, mitigation and response to monsoon related disasters, said Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain, adding that the stakeholders include district administration, provincial and Federal departments and humanitarian partners.

In this connection, a series of pre planning and orientation meetings were held with representatives of all line departments and stakeholders.

On the occasion, the DG said that PDMA started the process of monsoon contingency planning from the 1st week of March 2022 by involving all stakeholders and contingency plan will be developed by the mid of May.

Tools for data collection are developed and shared with all stakeholders including information regarding district, sector specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination.

He added that natural hazards and subsequent disasters caused massive loses to people's life and livelihoods, which retarded economic growth. The climate change has increased the vulnerability further.

The monsoon contingency plan will categorise the districts vulnerability and risk assessment into very high, high, medium and low categories.

The peculiar geography, terrain and natural resources make the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heir to a number of climate contingencies during both summers and winters.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said that PDMA has initiated the process of introducing proactive preparedness regime under guidelines established by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for streamlining response at provincial and district levels in coordination with all stakeholders.

Taimur Ali further said that PDMA has installed flood Early Warning System (EWS) in the upper catchment areas. This system has been installed on seven main rivers of the province as Swat River at Khawaza Khela, River Swat on Chakdara Bridge, at Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor UC Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Head Works, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers/Nallahs to monitor the water level and generate early warning intimation in order to protect the human lives.

The prime intent is to establish streams and rain gauges network in the hilly areas linked with computer-based model, he said adding that early warning system analyzes existing data with previous flash flood historical data and upon reaching a dangerous level the system generates alert signals which will ultimately activate Provincial Emergency Operations Center.

PDMA-PEOC remains active round the clock and fully functional with free of cost Emergency Helpline 1700. This emergency helpline has been linked up with all Line Departments and Districts Administrations for quick response during any emergency situation and having easy access for the general public to guide and alert in real time prior to any emergency.

The process of contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

It is stakeholders' inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of resources, hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseloads as a planning assumption.

He further said Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular is vulnerable to various hazards due to adverse effects of climate change. PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an active Disaster Management Organization at the provincial level that deals with Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Reduction, Preparedness and Planning.

