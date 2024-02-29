Open Menu

PDMA Starts Delivery Of Medicines, Water Purification Tablets In Gwadar, Turbat Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Delivery of essential medicines and water purification tablets has been started in the rain and flood-affected areas of Gwadar and Turbat districts by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued here, PDMA Balochistan and the Health Department immediately ensured the dispatch of essential medicines and water purification tablets to Gwadar and Turbat districts.

Despite the difficult conditions, the goods were promptly delivered late at night by PDMA relief trucks, which ensured timely delivery to the rain-affected areas.

Balochistan's PDMA along with District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and other stakeholders are actively engaged in coordinated efforts to expedite the rehabilitation of the rain-affected areas.

The statement further said that the flood has caused extensive damage, houses, roads, and communication networks have been badly affected and security dams have been breached at various places.

These challenges have affected communication between communities in both districts which hinders access to essential services and facilities, efforts are underway to rehabilitate the flood-affected area's relevant departments.

The statement said that through coordinated planning, resource mobilization, and community engagement, PDMA aims to restore essential infrastructure, provide relief assistance, and enhance planning against future disasters.

Sustained cooperation of all stakeholders is important to overcome the challenges and achieve sustainable rehabilitation results in the affected areas.

The rescue and relief operation had a profound impact on meeting the critical health care and water sanitation needs of the affected population in both districts, the statement said.

As per the instructions issued by the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the PDMA Rescue Force has been immediately mobilized in Gwadar district.

More Stories From Pakistan