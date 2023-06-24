PDMA takes precautionary measures to deal with upcoming monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Zubair on Saturday chaired an emergent meeting in which a mechanism has been prepared to deal with upcoming torrential rains and floods as a precautionary measure.

The Monsoon rains will start on June 25.

Representatives of the irrigation department, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Cantonment board Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and the administrative officers of the municipal institutions participated in the meeting to deal with the situation in view of the torrential rains from the night of June 25.

A report will be sent to the Commissioner in 48 hours, the meeting decided.

Besides, an operation will be started on an emergency basis to eliminate the encroachments around the rivers, Irrigation Department, WSSP, PDA and Orders have been issued to the municipal bodies to ensure the availability of heavy machinery so that relief can be provided in case of any emergency.

The meeting issued instructions to speed up work on the Under-construction Rivers and waterways passing through the city. The instructions to start the cleaning of historic Shahi Khata and Budni Nala on an emergency basis are also issued so that the flow of water can be maintained in the event of stormy rains and the water does not enter the population.

Instructions were also issued to be more efficient and prepared for the situation.

Muhammad Zubair said, "Due to the intense heat, the flow of water in the rivers is already expected to increase and there is a fear of worsening the situation in case of heavy rains, due to which precautionary measures have been taken."" Actions are inevitable, the meeting issued instructions to all concerned institutions to monitor the situation and be careful," he added.