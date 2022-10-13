UrduPoint.com

'PDMA Taking Measures For Effective Management Of Situation After Floods, Dengue, Corona, Smog'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:44 PM

'PDMA taking measures for effective management of situation after floods, dengue, corona, smog'

Director General PDMA Faisal Fareed on Thursday said that following the instructions of the Punjab government, the PDMA was taking all out measures for effective management of evolving situation after floods, dengue, corona and smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General PDMA Faisal Fareed on Thursday said that following the instructions of the Punjab government, the PDMA was taking all out measures for effective management of evolving situation after floods, dengue, corona and smog.

A seminar was organized at the Department of Social and Cultural Studies, Punjab University on the occasion of International Day of Natural Disaster Prevention and Timely Awareness.

The DG said the PDMA was using all resources to rehabilitate the flood victims, however every sector had to come forward to rehabilitate them. Extraordinary steps were taken for timely relief and immediate rehabilitation of flood victims as they along with animals were rescued in time and moved to safe places, he added.

He said provision of all the necessities of life including food and medical treatment to the flood victims was underway.

He said steps were being taken to reduce the losses due to natural calamities through timely measures and PDMA was raising awareness among the public to protect against natural calamities. He said that state of the art district emergency operation centers had been established in 36 districts of Punjab including the provincial control room to provide timely awareness to the citizens and deal with emergency situations. For early warning of natural disasters, 6000 village emergency operation centers had also been established at the village level across Punjab, he added.

He said that a modern early warning system had been launched by PDMA, to protect people's lives and property.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood All

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Sindh University

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Sindh University

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab visits Punjab Stadium and ..

Secretary Sports Punjab visits Punjab Stadium and Tennis Courts to inspect the o ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review provincial ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review provincial ADP progress

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of plea after police ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea after police registered FIR of illegal pos ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks slump after key US inflation data

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

10 minutes ago
 Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.