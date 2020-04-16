PDMA to lead all relief activities in Punjab: Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said the Punjab government had authorised Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to lead all relief activities in the province and distribute all kinds of relief goods in order to avoid duplicity in the distribution of relief goods.

Addressing a ceremony to hand over a donation of PPE from Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal to the PDMA at the PDMA head office here, he said the decision was taken to ensure transparency and avert any overlapping of the donations.

Managing Director, (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Aon Abbas Buppi presented 50,000 masks to the PDMA to fight coronavirus in Punjab during the ceremony.

A Turkish firm TIKA had donated the masks to Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar graced the mask distribution ceremony as chief guest.

The Governor further said the NADRA and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) had developed single database of citizens by dint of which government could distribute relief funds without any duplication.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Ehsaas Program would go a long way in providing relief to the underprivileged strata across the country as well as it would stifle overlapping of relief distribution.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also applauded the efforts of Relief Commissioner Punjab, Baber Hayat Tarrar.