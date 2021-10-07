UrduPoint.com

PDMA To Organise Awareness Walk, Roadshow To Commemorate Oct 8 Earthquake

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:44 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would organise a awareness walk in connection with National Resilience day to be observed on Friday, October 8 to commemorate 2005 earthquake.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, the walk would be held from Nasir Bagh to Town Hall whereas a roadshow would also be part of the resilience day commemoration which would be from Istanbul Chowk to PDMA office Lawrence Road.

The spokesperson said that wailing of siren would be at 10am after that one minute silence would be observed.

The day is observed to commemorate the October 8, 2005 earthquake, he added.

