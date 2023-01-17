PDMA, UET sign MoU for improvement in disaster management

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here at UET to collaborate for improvement in the field of disaster management besides steps to promote research for improving disaster management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here at UET to collaborate for improvement in the field of disaster management besides steps to promote research for improving disaster management.

DG PDMA Faisal Fareed and Director UET Dr. Waqar Mehmood were present on the occasion while a large number of students including the university administration attended the MoU signing ceremony.

VC UET Syed Mansoor Sarwar also presented an honorary shield to DG PDMA Faisal Fareed.

Meanwhile, a meeting under the chairmanship of DG PDMA Punjab Faisal Fareed was held in the PDMA committee room to review steps for elimination of smog and the establishment of smog app.

Director Coordination PDMA and others attended the meeting.

The DG PDMA stated that the preparation of Smog App is in the final stages and it will be launched soon.

The citizens will be able to download the app from Google and all relevant institutions will also have access to the app, he remarked. He said that citizens will be able to lodge complaints on the app against those causing smog and all the concerned bodies will be able to see the complaints directly with the help of the app.