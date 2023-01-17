UrduPoint.com

PDMA, UET Sign MoU For Improvement In Disaster Management

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 10:55 PM

PDMA, UET sign MoU for improvement in disaster management

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here at UET to collaborate for improvement in the field of disaster management besides steps to promote research for improving disaster management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here at UET to collaborate for improvement in the field of disaster management besides steps to promote research for improving disaster management.

DG PDMA Faisal Fareed and Director UET Dr. Waqar Mehmood were present on the occasion while a large number of students including the university administration attended the MoU signing ceremony.

VC UET Syed Mansoor Sarwar also presented an honorary shield to DG PDMA Faisal Fareed.

Meanwhile, a meeting under the chairmanship of DG PDMA Punjab Faisal Fareed was held in the PDMA committee room to review steps for elimination of smog and the establishment of smog app.

Director Coordination PDMA and others attended the meeting.

The DG PDMA stated that the preparation of Smog App is in the final stages and it will be launched soon.

The citizens will be able to download the app from Google and all relevant institutions will also have access to the app, he remarked. He said that citizens will be able to lodge complaints on the app against those causing smog and all the concerned bodies will be able to see the complaints directly with the help of the app.

Related Topics

Google Technology Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology All From

Recent Stories

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

27 seconds ago
 Lavrov Calls on Azeri Counterpart for Unblocking o ..

Lavrov Calls on Azeri Counterpart for Unblocking of Lachin Corridor - Foreign Mi ..

28 seconds ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2023 as global ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2023 as global leaders in safety, security, ..

1 hour ago
 President of Republic of Korea visits Dubai&#039;s ..

President of Republic of Korea visits Dubai&#039;s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Stocks struggle on China data; gas prices extend l ..

Stocks struggle on China data; gas prices extend losses

30 seconds ago
 JI stages protest against delay in LG election res ..

JI stages protest against delay in LG election results declaration

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.