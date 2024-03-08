PDMA, UNFPA Launch GBViE Framework To Curb Gender Violence
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 06:03 PM
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)commemorated International Women's Day and inaugurated Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)commemorated International Women's Day and inaugurated Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework.
Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan appreciated the collaboration of UNFPA and emphasized the importance of prioritizing gender equality in disaster response efforts. He stated, "On the day, we recognize the urgent need to address the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly in emergency situations."
"The GBViE framework is a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals, especially women and girls, in emergency settings. By integrating gender considerations into our disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, we can better protect and support the most vulnerable members of our communities", he said.
Secretary Relief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayat Ullah Wasim said that International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women make to the society and the ongoing struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment. By integrating gender considerations into disaster management strategies, aim is to create safer and more inclusive responses for all individuals, especially women and girls during emergencies, he added.
He also appreciated DG PDMA and his team of Gender and Child Cell which made it possible to formulate the first-ever GBViE framework of the region.
"I hope PDMA and all line departments and humanitarian partners would take advantage of the framework by integrating their policies and humanitarian responses", he said.
The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize gender equality in their disaster preparedness and response activities.
Recent Stories
Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction
UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..
AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights
Seminar discusses elderly women issues
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction4 minutes ago
-
UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program4 minutes ago
-
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker govt15 minutes ago
-
AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights15 minutes ago
-
Seminar discusses elderly women issues15 minutes ago
-
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir15 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated at SMIU39 minutes ago
-
206 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region39 minutes ago
-
Umar Ayub granted transit bail till April 1439 minutes ago
-
Saudi officials complete survey for ‘Road to Makkah’ project at Karachi Airport : Secy Religious ..40 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Sanjrani, Zaffar Zehri, Muhammad Khan Lehr took oath as MPAs49 minutes ago
-
'Women are real architects of society'49 minutes ago