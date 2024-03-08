Open Menu

PDMA, UNFPA Launch GBViE Framework To Curb Gender Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 06:03 PM

PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)commemorated International Women's Day and inaugurated Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)commemorated International Women's Day and inaugurated Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework.

Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan appreciated the collaboration of UNFPA and emphasized the importance of prioritizing gender equality in disaster response efforts. He stated, "On the day, we recognize the urgent need to address the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly in emergency situations."

"The GBViE framework is a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals, especially women and girls, in emergency settings. By integrating gender considerations into our disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, we can better protect and support the most vulnerable members of our communities", he said.

Secretary Relief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayat Ullah Wasim said that International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women make to the society and the ongoing struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment. By integrating gender considerations into disaster management strategies, aim is to create safer and more inclusive responses for all individuals, especially women and girls during emergencies, he added.

He also appreciated DG PDMA and his team of Gender and Child Cell which made it possible to formulate the first-ever GBViE framework of the region.

"I hope PDMA and all line departments and humanitarian partners would take advantage of the framework by integrating their policies and humanitarian responses", he said.

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize gender equality in their disaster preparedness and response activities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Women Event All

Recent Stories

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right ..

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction

4 minutes ago
 UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Progr ..

UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program

4 minutes ago
 PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

6 minutes ago
 SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Ro ..

SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road

4 minutes ago
 England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 ..

England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons

6 minutes ago
 Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected f ..

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10

15 minutes ago
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review pol ..

CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..

15 minutes ago
 AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri ..

AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights

15 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses elderly women issues

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

15 minutes ago
 AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmi ..

AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir

15 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle f ..

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before US jobs data

Stock markets diverge before US jobs data

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan