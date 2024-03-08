PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)commemorated International Women's Day and inaugurated Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework

Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan appreciated the collaboration of UNFPA and emphasized the importance of prioritizing gender equality in disaster response efforts. He stated, "On the day, we recognize the urgent need to address the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly in emergency situations."

"The GBViE framework is a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals, especially women and girls, in emergency settings. By integrating gender considerations into our disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, we can better protect and support the most vulnerable members of our communities", he said.

Secretary Relief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayat Ullah Wasim said that International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions of women make to the society and the ongoing struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment. By integrating gender considerations into disaster management strategies, aim is to create safer and more inclusive responses for all individuals, especially women and girls during emergencies, he added.

He also appreciated DG PDMA and his team of Gender and Child Cell which made it possible to formulate the first-ever GBViE framework of the region.

"I hope PDMA and all line departments and humanitarian partners would take advantage of the framework by integrating their policies and humanitarian responses", he said.

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize gender equality in their disaster preparedness and response activities.