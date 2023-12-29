PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to flood hit areas of south Punjab

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali Friday inspected the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warehouse in Muzaffargarh and acknowledged its importance in dispatching food and non-food relief items to the people in case they are stranded or displaced during the flood

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali Friday inspected the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warehouse in Muzaffargarh and acknowledged its importance in dispatching food and non-food relief items to the people in case they are stranded or displaced during the flood.

The PDMA warehouse is a blessing for it serves as a centre for supplying relief goods to the flood-hit communities across south Punjab, said the DC.

The facility was suitably located for prompt supply to any area of south Punjab in any emergency.

According to an official release, he expressed satisfaction with the availability of food and non-food items at the warehouse.

District Officer PDMA and store superintendent Muhammad Ramzan said that cold storage facility was available at the warehouse to preserve food items.

For rescue and relief operations during floods, boats, D-Watering sets, tents and other necessary materials and equipment are available and record of all the items is updated regularly, the warehouse superintendent said.

