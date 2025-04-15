Open Menu

PDMA Warns Glacier Flood Risk Due To Rising Temperature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an urgent alert warning of potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's northern districts.

The warning comes as meteorologists predict a dangerous spike in temperatures that could trigger devastating flash floods from bursting glacial lakes.

Authorities have placed emergency services in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Kohistan on high alert.

Local administrations have been directed to immediately warn vulnerable communities and pre-position relief supplies.

"We're taking no chances with public safety," a PDMA spokesperson said. "All rescue teams are being mobilized " .

The alert specifically advises tourists to reconsider travel plans to northern areas until the threat passes.

The PDMA's 24/7 Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate response efforts, with citizens urged to report any flood sightings immediately to helpline 1700.

The provincial government has allocated special funds for disaster preparedness, including early warning systems in high-risk valleys.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

17 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

22 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

29 minutes ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

1 hour ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

1 hour ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

3 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

3 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

4 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan