PDMA Warns Glacier Flood Risk Due To Rising Temperature
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an urgent alert warning of potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's northern districts.
The warning comes as meteorologists predict a dangerous spike in temperatures that could trigger devastating flash floods from bursting glacial lakes.
Authorities have placed emergency services in Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Kohistan on high alert.
Local administrations have been directed to immediately warn vulnerable communities and pre-position relief supplies.
"We're taking no chances with public safety," a PDMA spokesperson said. "All rescue teams are being mobilized " .
The alert specifically advises tourists to reconsider travel plans to northern areas until the threat passes.
The PDMA's 24/7 Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate response efforts, with citizens urged to report any flood sightings immediately to helpline 1700.
The provincial government has allocated special funds for disaster preparedness, including early warning systems in high-risk valleys.
