PDMA Warns More Rains In South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that South Punjab including Bahawalpur division might receive more rains during prevailing month.
PDMA urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to carryout rescue and relief operation to tackle with the emergency like situation if it emerged due to heavy rains.
Director General, PDMA, Irfan Ali said that “Upcoming days are very important as due to hydro-meteorological conditions, South Punjab may receive more rains which can affect downtown areas,”.He,however,refuted the possible danger of flash flood as presently, rivers were not in high flash flood.
He advised deputy commissioners and education department to pay special attention towards buildings of educational institutions and other departments keeping in view expected rains. “Immediate action shall be taken if building of any school is in very dilapidated condition,” he emphasized the need.
It was recalled here that PDMA, board of Revenue, Government of Punjab had issued significant alert, urging the management of all districts of Punjab province to remain alert to tackle with flood like situation as the region might receive more heavy rains during prevailing month.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi8 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago