Open Menu

PDMA Warns More Rains In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PDMA warns more rains in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that South Punjab including Bahawalpur division might receive more rains during prevailing month.

PDMA urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to carryout rescue and relief operation to tackle with the emergency like situation if it emerged due to heavy rains.

Director General, PDMA, Irfan Ali said that “Upcoming days are very important as due to hydro-meteorological conditions, South Punjab may receive more rains which can affect downtown areas,”.He,however,refuted the possible danger of flash flood as presently, rivers were not in high flash flood.

He advised deputy commissioners and education department to pay special attention towards buildings of educational institutions and other departments keeping in view expected rains. “Immediate action shall be taken if building of any school is in very dilapidated condition,” he emphasized the need.

It was recalled here that PDMA, board of Revenue, Government of Punjab had issued significant alert, urging the management of all districts of Punjab province to remain alert to tackle with flood like situation as the region might receive more heavy rains during prevailing month.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Alert Bahawalpur May All Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan