PDMA warns more rains in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that South Punjab including Bahawalpur division might receive more rains during prevailing month.

PDMA urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements to carryout rescue and relief operation to tackle with the emergency like situation if it emerged due to heavy rains.

Director General, PDMA, Irfan Ali said that “Upcoming days are very important as due to hydro-meteorological conditions, South Punjab may receive more rains which can affect downtown areas,”.He,however,refuted the possible danger of flash flood as presently, rivers were not in high flash flood.

He advised deputy commissioners and education department to pay special attention towards buildings of educational institutions and other departments keeping in view expected rains. “Immediate action shall be taken if building of any school is in very dilapidated condition,” he emphasized the need.

It was recalled here that PDMA, board of Revenue, Government of Punjab had issued significant alert, urging the management of all districts of Punjab province to remain alert to tackle with flood like situation as the region might receive more heavy rains during prevailing month.