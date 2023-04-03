PDMA warns of flood risk in DG Khan, other districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Ft-Lt Imran Qureshi has warned of the risk of flood situation in the rain-fed streams of Dera Ghazi Khan, connected to the Koh-e-Suleman Range, due to recent rains.

A circular has been sent to deputy commissioners of DG Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur, asking them for making timely reporting of any flood-like situation in their respective districts. Reports on losses caused by the recent rainfall have also been sought from the respective districts.

The DG, in a press statement, instructed the deputy commissioners concerned to activate their control rooms and keep rescue teams on high alert to launch timely rescue operations in case of any emergency situation.

He said that emergency operation centres of all districts of Punjab, including the provincial control room of the PDMA, are fully operational 24/7, and monitoring the situation at the provincial control room. He said that preparations to protect citizens from flood-related disasters, as per the directives of the Punjab government, have been completed, and all relevant institutions' staff and heavy machinery have also been put on alert to ensure safety of life and property of citizens.

DG PDMA Imran Qureshi said that until Tuesday night, strong winds and the possibility of thunder and lightning, accompanied by rainfall, would persist in various parts of Punjab. He said that Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalnagar would also experience strong winds and there was a possibility of thunder and lightning, accompanied by rainfall. During this time, heavy rainfall and hail are expected at some locations, he added.

He advised farmers to irrigate their crops in light of the weather forecast, and take precautionary measures. He urged travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and to call the PDMA helpline 1129 for timely assistance in case of an emergency to ensure their safety.