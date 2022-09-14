PDMA warns of more floody water

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid on Wednesday said that according to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon in the central parts of Madhya Pradesh may affect the upper catchment from September 17.

Since September 18, the water level in the river channels may rise, and the water level in the river channels connected to the rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab could cause floods, he added.

He said that districts should complete their preparations to deal with emergency situation and relevant institutions should take necessary measures to avoid loss of life and property.

He said that the administrative officers should move the population near the rivers and streams to safe places if necessary.

Make arrangements, mobilize teams from all district health and livestock departments, he maintained.