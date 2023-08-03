Open Menu

PDMA Warns Of More Rains, Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about the chances of more monsoon rains, already continuing in several districts of Punjab, until August 7.

The current situation indicates potential flooding in Sialkot, Narowal and Rawalpindi drains. Furthermore, rivers in Punjab are experiencing low-level floods.

According to a spokesman for the PDMA, residents should remain vigilant as Mangala in Jhelum river is at risk of high-level flooding during August 4 to August 6. However, water flow is reported to be normal at Tarbela, Chashma and Kalabagh.

The flow of water in Jhelum and Chenab rivers remains normal.

At Sulemanki, the water inflow is measured at 72,627 cusecs, while the outflow is at 63,412 cusecs. Head islam is witnessing an inflow of 64,597 cusecs and an outflow of 53,974 cusecs. Taunsa at Indus River is also experiencing a low-level flood with a rail of 270,850 cusecs of water passing through Taunsa barrage.

In response to the potential flood risk, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi instructed the administration concerned to take necessary precautions. Citizens are advised to exercise caution against urban flooding and heavy monsoon rains.

