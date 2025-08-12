PDMA Warns Of Possible Flooding In Rivers Due To Upper-area Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has warned of potential flooding in Punjab’s rivers following heavy rains in upper catchment areas and the possible release of water into the Sutlej River by India within the next two days.
According to PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, an unusual rise in water levels has been recorded in Indian dams, with Bhakra Dam at 61 percent, Pong Dam at 76 percent, and Thein Dam at 64 percent capacity. PDMA Punjab, along with the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the Irrigation Department, is monitoring river and dam conditions round the clock.
Flood levels at Ganda Singh in the Sutlej River have returned to normal from low levels, but the risk of further increase remains.
Medium- to high-level flooding alerts have been issued for Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad in the Chenab River.
The DG has directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and all relevant departments to remain on high alert. Residents in riverine areas have been urged to relocate to safe places immediately and cooperate with the administration in case of emergency evacuations.
The public has been advised to take precautionary measures, avoid bathing in rivers, canals, streams, and ponds, and refrain from unnecessary crossings or picnics near rivers in flood conditions. Children should be kept away from waterways at all times.
For emergencies, citizens can contact PDMA Punjab’s helpline at 1129. “The protection of life and property is our foremost responsibility,” he said.
