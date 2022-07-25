PDMA warns opening of Tarbela Dam spillways, flood in Indus River

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Monday issued an alert that the spillways of Tarbela Dam would be opened in next 24 hours owing to increase in water level in the dam which could cause lower level flood in Indus River.

A notification issued here asked the district administrations Swabi, Haripur and Nowshera to adopt precautionary measures for safety of human lives and properties.

It said that the current water inflow in Tarbela Dam was recorded 243,000 cusec while the outflow was 136,800 adding that the water level at the dam was 1511 feet.

PDMA has also asked people residing alongside the banks of Indus River to keep vigilant and observe flow of water in the river and shift their animals and essential households to safer places in case of water surge.

In case of any emergency or any untoward incident, people should contact PDMA's helpline number 1700 or Rescue1122, the notification concluded.

Meanwhile, PDMA constituted an Emergency Flood Control Room in DC Office Haripur to monitor the flood situation round the clock while all the line departments have been directed to remain on high alert to tackle any emergency situation timely.