Open Menu

PDMA, Weather Experts Urge Precautions Against Severe Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 11:10 AM

PDMA, weather experts urge precautions against severe heatwave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Residents, particularly children, women and the elderly people are advised to take precautions during the heatwave by avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities in the sun and staying hydrated to protect themselves from heat-related health risks.

Talking to media channels on Sunday, officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and weather experts with media channels advised the public to remain cautious during the heatwave, recommending precautions such as avoiding peak sun exposure and staying hydrated to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The Director General PDMA warned that the heatwave would persist even at night, increasing the likelihood of dust-laden winds and storms. To stay safe, the residents are advised to take extra precautions: wear loose, light-colored clothing, use sunscreen and don hats when venturing outside.

The citizens should also avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, stay in shaded areas and keep homes cool, the DG added.

Additionally, checking on vulnerable neighbors, keeping pets hydrated and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles can help prevent heat-related emergencies.

According to a weather expert Dr. Ghulam Rasul, farmers are urged to implement protective measures for their crops and livestock to minimize damage from the heatwave.

Rescue 1122 has been put on high alert to provide immediate assistance to individuals affected by heat strokes and mobile health teams will be deployed to handle heat-related emergencies.

According to Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rising temperatures may accelerate the melting of ice in northern regions.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

50 minutes ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

50 minutes ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

1 hour ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

3 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

4 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan