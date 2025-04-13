PDMA, Weather Experts Urge Precautions Against Severe Heatwave
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Residents, particularly children, women and the elderly people are advised to take precautions during the heatwave by avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities in the sun and staying hydrated to protect themselves from heat-related health risks.
Talking to media channels on Sunday, officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and weather experts with media channels advised the public to remain cautious during the heatwave, recommending precautions such as avoiding peak sun exposure and staying hydrated to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.
The Director General PDMA warned that the heatwave would persist even at night, increasing the likelihood of dust-laden winds and storms. To stay safe, the residents are advised to take extra precautions: wear loose, light-colored clothing, use sunscreen and don hats when venturing outside.
The citizens should also avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours, stay in shaded areas and keep homes cool, the DG added.
Additionally, checking on vulnerable neighbors, keeping pets hydrated and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles can help prevent heat-related emergencies.
According to a weather expert Dr. Ghulam Rasul, farmers are urged to implement protective measures for their crops and livestock to minimize damage from the heatwave.
Rescue 1122 has been put on high alert to provide immediate assistance to individuals affected by heat strokes and mobile health teams will be deployed to handle heat-related emergencies.
According to Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rising temperatures may accelerate the melting of ice in northern regions.
