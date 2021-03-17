PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in consultation with all stakeholders devised Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 to rectify Hazards, Vulnerabilities, Risks and Resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response

Contingency Plan outcomes reinforce prevention, mitigation and response to monsoon related disasters.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said, PDMA has installed flash flood Early Warning System (EWS) in the upper catchment areas. This System has been installed on seven main rivers of the province as Swat River at Khawaza Khela, River Swat on Chakdara Bridge, at Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor UC Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Head Works, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers, nallahs to monitor the water level and generate early warning intimation in order to protect the human lives.

The prime intent is to establish streams and rain gauges network in the hilly areas linked with computer-based model.

Early Warning System analyzes existing data with previous flash flood historical data and upon reaching a dangerous level the system generates alert signals which will ultimately activate Provincial Emergency Operations Center.

PDMA-PEOC remains active round the clock (24/7) and fully functional with free of cost Emergency Helpline 1700. This emergency helpline has been linked up with all Line Departments and districts administrations for quick response during any emergency situation and having easy access for the general public to guide and alert in real time prior to any emergency.

