UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA With Stakeholders Devise Contingency Plan For Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:54 PM

PDMA with stakeholders devise contingency plan for monsoon

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in consultation with all stakeholders devised Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 to rectify Hazards, Vulnerabilities, Risks and Resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in consultation with all stakeholders devised Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 to rectify Hazards, Vulnerabilities, Risks and Resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response.

Contingency Plan outcomes reinforce prevention, mitigation and response to monsoon related disasters.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said, PDMA has installed flash flood Early Warning System (EWS) in the upper catchment areas. This System has been installed on seven main rivers of the province as Swat River at Khawaza Khela, River Swat on Chakdara Bridge, at Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor UC Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Head Works, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers, nallahs to monitor the water level and generate early warning intimation in order to protect the human lives.

The prime intent is to establish streams and rain gauges network in the hilly areas linked with computer-based model.

Early Warning System analyzes existing data with previous flash flood historical data and upon reaching a dangerous level the system generates alert signals which will ultimately activate Provincial Emergency Operations Center.

PDMA-PEOC remains active round the clock (24/7) and fully functional with free of cost Emergency Helpline 1700. This emergency helpline has been linked up with all Line Departments and districts administrations for quick response during any emergency situation and having easy access for the general public to guide and alert in real time prior to any emergency.

P:ash/X:ftp/L:adn/E:adn/I:mic

Related Topics

Flood Water Swat Road Alert Guide Mardan Dir All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body rejects baseless report of ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A result

4 minutes ago

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

1 hour ago

UN Asks for $3.85Bln to Assist 16Mln Vulnerable Ye ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-French President Sarkozy Goes on Trial for Ille ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.