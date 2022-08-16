UrduPoint.com

PDMA's Rescue, Relief Operation Underway: DG

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has said that on the instructions of Punjab government, rescue and relief activities are continuing in flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur by PDMA and the district administration

In a statement issued here, he said that so far, more than 6000 people have been rescued from the flood affected areas and shifted to safe places whereas 513 cattle have been rescued from the flood areas.

More than 55 relief camps have been established in both districts and 1894 persons of 376 families have been rescued. People are living in the relief camps as all out facilities including three meals a day are being provided to them, he added.

The process of distributing three meals to more than 11000 flood victims is also going on, he said and added that so far 33509 people have been provided with medical treatment facilities and more than 500 cattle are also present at the relief camps along with 1,37000 animals have also been vaccinated against diseases.

He said that tents have been distributed to 12284 flood victims and dry ration for one month has also been distributed to 12564 flood affected families. As many as 455 rescuers and 70 boats participated in the relief operations in the flood-hit areas.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, all resources are being used to help the flood victims.

