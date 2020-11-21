UrduPoint.com
PDM's Agenda Is To Create Chaos, Unrest: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:52 PM

PDM's agenda is to create chaos, unrest: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said PDM was an alliance of rejected elements who were not faithful and loyal to the country as their only agenda was to create chaos and unrest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said PDM was an alliance of rejected elements who were not faithful and loyal to the country as their only agenda was to create chaos and unrest.

He said this during a meeting with Member Punjab Assembly Ch. Ashraf Ali Ansari and Ch. Muhammad Yunis Ansari who called on him at Chief Minister's Office.

The treacherous narrative of the opposition was strongly condemned in the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that respect for Pakistan's institutions was a must for all. "We stand with our institutions and will remain standing beside them." He said that institutions were being targeted under a preposterous agenda.

Rulers of the former regime gave hollow slogans to the people, he said adding those who filled their coffers by plundering and loot cannot hoodwink the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was the most popular political force of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan was a voice of Pakistanis.

He said that due respect would be given to the members of Punjab Assembly and Gujranwala district would emerge as a stronghold of PTI.

New projects for improving the education and health facilities were being launched in Gujranwala and problems of the area would be redressed on a priority.

Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari expressed complete confidence in the leadership and policies of the chief minister and assured their full support to him.

