PDM's Agenda To Protect Corruption Of PML-N, PPP: Rahat Amanullah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:09 PM

PDM's agenda to protect corruption of PML-N, PPP: Rahat Amanullah

Every Pakistani knows the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which just want to protect the corruption of leadership of its major three parties including PML-N, PPP and JUI-F

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Every Pakistani knows the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which just want to protect the corruption of leadership of its major three parties including PML-N, PPP and JUI-F.

This was stated by Brig (Retd) Rahat Amanullah MNA while talking to this scribe on Saturday to express his views on the PDM's public gathering in Gujranwala.

He said the most serious thing of the gathering was creating hate and provocative speech of one of the PDM leader Nawaz Sharif, in which, he attempted to drag national institutions into politics for his own nefarious designs.

"The words of speech cannot be acceptable as it was an attempt to politicize the office of Pakistan Army which has always been respectable," he added.

The MNA said the opposition was unable to keep the government under pressure.

He said that corrupt elements were targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan who was upright and honest.

He said that the nation was aware of the people who had now become ideological to serve their own interests.

He regretted that opposition leader Nawaz Sharif while sitting in London was blamingthe state institutions and saying that their tussle was with the state institutionsincluding army.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Gujranwala Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

