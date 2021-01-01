(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Rauf Hassan on Friday said the differences between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were growing day by day which was moving forward to its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party not ready to tender their resignations from the assemblies, adding that PPP was preparing to take part in the Senate and bye elections.

He said the whole tactics of PDM's were being utilized to hide the corruption of opposition parties leaderships which they had made during their governments.

The SAPM said there were lot of differences in Sharif family and in between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz because most of PML-N parliamentarians were not in favour of resignations.

Replying to a question, he said the government had always offered to the opposition benches to hold dialogue about the matter of electoral reforms but not on National Reconciliation Ordinance.

Rauf Hassan said opposition's demand of the prime minister's resignation was undemocratic and unethical.