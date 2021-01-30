UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Artificial Alliance Rejected By Masses, Open Ballot In Senate Election To End Horse Trading: Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

PDM's artificial alliance rejected by masses, Open ballot in Senate election to end horse trading: Defence Minister

Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that artificial alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been rejected by masses due to its negative and personal interest politics and will soon meet its logical end

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ):Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that artificial alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been rejected by masses due to its negative and personal interest politics and will soon meet its logical end.

He was addressing a public meeting at Manki Sharif in Nowshera district where noted political worker Zainullah along with hunderds of supporters and friends joined Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf and expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Dr Imran Khattak, Chairman National Assembly Committee for Energy and Natural Resources was also present on the occasion.

The Defence Minister said PDM artificial alliance had been formed by the rejected political parties to protect their corruption.

He said people knew that who had looted the country's exchequer for personal gains in the past and who put Pakistan on road to progress and development today.

He said the country was plunged into heavy loans and gas, electricity prices went up due to wrong polices of PPP and PML-N regimes.

He said the today's price hike was due to wrong polices of the past regimes.

He said PDM leadership was in panic and this unnatural politico-religious alliance would soon meet its logical end.

The Defence Minister said when PTI Government took over, the country's total reserve was only $ 5 billion and today it reached to about $20 billion because our prudent economic and pro exports policies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the country's exports has increased and industrial production was moving upward.

He said the government would complete its five years term and election would be held in 2023.

He said Senate election through open ballot procedure would end horse trading.

Pervez Khattak said local governments at districts, tehsils and village councils would be setup and draft for amendment in LG Amended Act 2019 would soon be passed from the Assembly.

He said Nowshera district was a stronghold of PTI and all political parties if get united, even can not defeat it.

He said every village and union council would get gas facilities by 2023 in Nowshera.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Electricity Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress Alliance Price Nowshera Gas 2019 All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for A ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

13 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Negotiating COVID-19 Vaccine Imports With ..

13 minutes ago

JI chief presides over meeting

13 minutes ago

Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Takes Place ..

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, IPU President review global p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.