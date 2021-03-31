HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh Wednesday said the balloon of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now fully deflated.

He stated this while talking to media and addressing party workers here at Hala Naka which he visited along with MPA Dua Bhutto, Imran Qureshi, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Ali Hingoro and other leaders.

Haleem Adil said the funds for the welfare of the masses went to the pockets of corrupt mafia that had already devoured the budget of medicines, clean water and other public welfare schemes.

He said the drugs worth Rs 4.5 billion were recovered from the possession of a police officer in Sindh.

He said the governance system has totally collapsed in Sindh.

The opposition leader vowed that he would pay visits across the province to convey the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan and let everyone know what the Sindh government had done with the innocent people of this province.

He said he had no personal enmity to anyone, but he would continue to fight for the rights of poor people.

Haleem expressed serious concerns over the miseries of Sindh people, saying, even in the constituency of Asif Ali Zardari the snakebite vaccine was not available for poor people. However, he said, the Federal government was taking steps to resolve the issues faced by the people of Sindh.

He said during coronavirus epidemic, the federal government gave Rs 60 billion to Sindh. He said the health cards would also be given to the people of Sindh.

Haleem said the Sindh would not be left to the mercy of thieves and complete relief for them would be ensured.

He said the looters had tried to pose him as a terrorist but failed, adding, the corrupt mafia would be made accountable for every penny looted by them.

Replying to a question, he said the Governor rule was not a solution to the problem.

Haleem said the lands of irrigation department were being encroached upon. He said the huts of poor people are razed but illegal properties of elite class on encroached lands were not even touched.

He said he had got full support of the workers of PTI and he would continue his mission to serve the people of Sindh.

Meanwhile, he also visited Matiari, Hala, Shahdadpur and other cities where he had accorded warm welcome by hundreds of PTI workers.

He also offered fateha with those party workers and leaders whose loved ones had expired.

He consoled with the bereaved families and offered prayers for the departed souls.

In Matiari, Haleem Adil Shaikh also attended reception arranged in his honor by GDA leader Haji Abdul Razaq Memon.