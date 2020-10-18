MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said opposition parties were claiming to dislodge incumbent government before December.

He in a statement said that how was it possible to dislodge a democratically elected government by public meetings. In Past, the tradition of public meetings, aimed to dislodge governments had caused loss to democracy. Qureshi maintained that the both opposition parties, PPP and PML N, completed their respective tenures. He however added that Opposition would gain nothing for these conspiracies. If we assume re-elections in the country, said Qureshi while posing question,would it be possible for coming government to complete its tenure and bring political stability in the country? He added that PTI government was democratically elected and acknowledged internationally. Foreign Minister stated that PDM was creating hurdles in the way of revival of country's economy. He urged masses especially traders to ignore Opposition's agenda.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to be shareholder of India's narrative on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The incumbent government of PTI internationalized the issue of IIOJK. Bilawal should not let Kashmiris disappointed, stated FM. The whole Pakistanis have same stance on issue of IIOJK and the stance would remain the same in future also.The present government have clear policy on IIOJK.

Responding to diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Pakistan enjoyed historic ties with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia also supported PTI government during financial crises and offered oil on deferred payments. He posed question Why could PPP government not avail oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia during their regime.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some powers wanted to sabotage the mega project, said FM Qureshi and also added that the work on second phase of CPEC was heading forward with rapid pace. Similarly,the FM also hinted that conspiracies were being hatched to create chaos in Gilgit Baltistan also. Foreign Minister condemned the elements targeting national institutions. Masses have immense love and respect for armed forces. Armed forces defeated foreign agenda as well as the terrorists. Armed forces always helped masses whether it was fight against COVID 19, Locusts attack, Floods situations and Cleanliness in Karachi. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticized Sindh government's inability to clean "nalas" (sewerage water-ways).

He added it was armed forces who managed cleanliness in Karachi.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Opposition not to harm national institutions for their personal interests. During meetings with Opposition parties, it was agreed that national institutions would not be dragged in politics. Qureshi termed it sad that some elements were criticizing state institutions instead of government policies. He urged masses not to be part of campaign against state institutions.

Qureshi, termed Karsaz incident as sad it had claimed lives of innocent people. He, again, lauded Pakistan army for eradicating terrorists from across the country. Qureshi, however said that PPP should arrest killers of Shaheed Bibi during their tenure.

Responding to a question, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that political parties in PDM had negative agenda. People could not be gathered at negative agenda,he remarked.

Although, the accountability process was slow in the country. The institutions of accountability were completely independent and did not work under PTI government. Qureshi, how, supported early completion of accountability process in the country. He noted that Mian Nawaz Sharif was permitted to go on humanitarian grounds. Nawaz Sharif got sympathies on medical ground but he made mockery of nation by participating in political activities.

To another question about sugar and flour, Qureshi stated that raise in price of sugar was unfair. The government was trying its best to lower its prices. Qureshi added government was taking different steps to resolve sugar issue. Punjab and KPK governments are conducting physical verification of sugar stock in mills. Sindh government was not doing physical verification in the province.

Similarly, all the sugar mills have been instructed to initiate crushing season from November 10. In past, the crushing season was deliberately delayed, he noted. About wheat issue, Qureshi informed that wheat was being imported. Wheat import schedule have been shared in this regard. Similarly, government was taking action against hoarders. He also urged provincial governments to play their effective role against hoarders.

To a query about announcement of wheat support price, Qureshi stated that it would be announced soon. ECC and cabinet meetings would be convened on Monday and Tuesday and hopefully decision about reasonable wheat support price would be taken.