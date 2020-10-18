(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that coalition of opposition parties would not last longer because all these parties had different political interests, ideologies, manifestos and flags.

Addressing press conference at Raza Hall, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that the people rejected the Gujranwala public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"PDM is negative, temporary and unnatural alliance", said Qureshi adding that the different leaders gathered at one platform due to fear of cases and ultimately to escape from accountability process .

He said that PTI had not registered any case against these parties. The cases against opposition parties got registered by themselves. PTI came to power after public mandate and the opposition parties were unable to digest peoples decision in favour of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Qureshi remarked.

"The opponent always took Imran Khan easy. The heavy weight politicians used to say that Imran Khan did not understand politics that was why he (IK) could not succeed," he said. He, however, said Imran Khan striven hard and his ideology became gradually popular at grassroots level.

"The first public meeting of PDM exposed its claims as masses rejected the coalition. The people, are now, politically mature and they understand everything. The masses did not hold PTI alone responsible for inflation in the country. The people understand that inflation was due to ill conceived policies of previous governments," he said.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PDM public meeting at Gujranwala was completely disorganized. When PML N workers were chanting slogans in favour of their (PML-N) party, the PPP workers were found disinterested and vice versa. Similarly, people used to leave ground before speeches of Bilawal and Moulana Fazal ur Rehman.

Foreign Minister also made it clear that not even a single political worker was being arrested by the government.

The government gave free-hand to Opposition for holding public meetings. PTI strongly believed in democracy. The Opposition was making baseless allegations of workers arrest in order to get political sympathy. However, Punjab government did not arrest any worker, he noted.