UrduPoint.com

PDM's Conspiracies Against Govt Failed: Zartaj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

PDM's conspiracies against govt failed: Zartaj

Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement parties has come to an end and all conspiracies against the government have failed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement parties has come to an end and all conspiracies against the government have failed.

Talking to a private news channel she said, all parties were united to save their corruption instead of giving positive suggestion on national issues.

The coalition of opposition parties should have been good, if it was for the welfare of the masses and country.

She said, opposition parties should be held accountable before public as they have plundered country ruthlessly during their tenure.

State minster appreciated PTI leaders for gaining public confidence in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in recent elections as opposition parties were badly failed there.

She said opposition parties did not play any positive role for Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gilgit Baltistan All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Win for Biden as Senate passes massive infrastruct ..

Win for Biden as Senate passes massive infrastructure bill

2 minutes ago
 Xposure starts accepting entries for Independent P ..

Xposure starts accepting entries for Independent Photojournalist Award

9 minutes ago
 Afghans have pivotal role to decide about future o ..

Afghans have pivotal role to decide about future of Afghanistan : Sh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Alleged spying by Briton for Russia 'unacceptable' ..

Alleged spying by Briton for Russia 'unacceptable': Germany

2 minutes ago
 19 boxers to represent UAE in ASBC&#039;s Asian Yo ..

19 boxers to represent UAE in ASBC&#039;s Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Champion ..

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Situation in France 'More Than Difficult' ..

COVID-19 Situation in France 'More Than Difficult' Due to Delta Strain - Macron

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.