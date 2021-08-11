(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement parties has come to an end and all conspiracies against the government have failed.

Talking to a private news channel she said, all parties were united to save their corruption instead of giving positive suggestion on national issues.

The coalition of opposition parties should have been good, if it was for the welfare of the masses and country.

She said, opposition parties should be held accountable before public as they have plundered country ruthlessly during their tenure.

State minster appreciated PTI leaders for gaining public confidence in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in recent elections as opposition parties were badly failed there.

She said opposition parties did not play any positive role for Kashmir cause.