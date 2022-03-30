UrduPoint.com

PDM's Conspiracies Against Govt To Meet Failure: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday criticized that the opposition leaders were involved in foreign conspiracies to remove present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from power

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the government would take all the decisions in the best interests of the country adding that "PTI-led government cannot be pressured as our national interests must be respected and honoured".

"Defence of our beloved country's sovereignty and its territorial integrity is a sacred duty of government which shall never be compromised," she added.

"Nation would not further allow Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to hatch conspiracies against country, she said, adding, public firmly stands with their leader Imran Khan".

Replying a question about climate change, she said that PTI-led government was working on multiple projects to tackle this issue like Ten billion tree tsunami project, eco system preservation and electric vehicle policy.

To deal with another important water conservation issue, the government has also initiated a project of building ten big dams to meet with water requirements in the country, she added.

