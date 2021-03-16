(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the opposition was pretending unity just to save personal interests as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no ideology and consensus among the PDM except that to protect corruption of their leaderships.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had no confidence on each other and both their leadership were trying to use each other.

He said the opposition was not come out on the roads for the country's larger interests but they were defending and protecting looted money and other corrupt practices of their leaderships which they had made during their tenures.

Asad Umar said Nawaz Sharif had deceived to the nation as he was living abroad and enjoying lavish life there.