PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Bashing the alliance of opposition parties Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for its unjust move against the government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the drama staged by PDM was totally flopped as the public had rejected its narrative.

While talking to media persons during the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Nowshera Press Club, the chief minister said that all the public gatherings of PDM were failed to attract public as they have rejected agitation call of opposition parties.

The chief minister said that PDM protest had nothing to do with democracy or public welfare rather it wanted reconciliation to save their illegal wealth which was accumulated by plundering the public exchequer.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give them NRO and they would be held accountable for their corruption.

Special Assistant to the CM on Information Kamran Bangash and other relevant high ups of information department were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that PDM was an alliance of rejected political parties gathered to save their corruption, adding that these so called politicians were trying to deceive people in the name of democracy.

The chief minister said that PTI was given vote for change and to root out the corrupt practices in the system, adding that incumbent government would continue its efforts for corruption free Pakistan.

While responding to a question, the chief minister stated that provincial government would not only complete its five year tenure but will again come into power with the support of public.

Talking about the two and half years performance of his government, Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had left no stone unturned to put the province on the path of rapid development.

The government completed several mega developmental projects and other projects were in completion stages.

He said the government has decided to provide monthly honorarium to Aima Masajid across the province by July 1st this year whereas extension of Sehat Card Scheme to entire population of the province would also be completed by the end of this month.

Mahmood Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to devise its first ever food Security Policy under which short term, mid- term and long term measures have been proposed to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural production.

The chief minister said that efforts were underway to provide maximum employment opportunities to people, adding that work on a number of economic zones and various communication projects was in full swing.

He hoped that on the completion of these projects, the province would emerge as hub of trade and economic activities in the region.

The chief minister said the government believed in free media and always welcomed the positive criticism by media to improve its performance.

He assured that the provincial government would take all possible steps on priority basis for the welfare of journalist community and to resolve their genuine issues.

On this occasion, the chief minister directed the Information department to come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the issues related to all the media colonies in the province. Earlier, the chief minister formally administered oath to the newly elected cabinet members of Nowshera Press Club.