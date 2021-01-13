Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s gathering in Loralai would be proved as a complete failure like the other parts of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Wednesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s gathering in Loralai would be proved as a complete failure like the other parts of the country.

In a statement, he said those parties involved in mixing up with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have been rejected by people due to their negative agenda.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said the PDM's leaders have been ignored Balochistan in development processes from 70 years during past regime, which put the province towards to backwardness and poverty.

The minister said central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on development of Balochistan in order to remove sense of deprivation among the people.

Federal and provincial governments are fulfilling its promises that have been made with public during general election and in this regard, record development schemes including construction of dams, pavement of roads and other important projects have been launched in Balochistan, he said.

He said public has rejected PDM's agenda in Balochistan. PDM's leaders are not rendering their resignation from National and Provincial Assemblies. They are producing a drama about resignation to achieve NRO, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said from the first day that the opposition parties would come together for personal interest and today the nation is seeing that the corrupt parties is gathered on the PDM Platform, he said.

"These people looted national money and indulged the country in several problems. While today Prime Minster Imran Khan is leading the country towards development process in better way," he said.

The minister said that the PDM leaders have nothing to do for the country despite they had been looted the country by corruption, adding the PDM wanted to spread chaos in the areas through meetings.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly said that he was ready to talk to with the opposition on all issues except corruption and NRO. The PM will not compromise on the issue of accountability, he sad.