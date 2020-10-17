(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Majority of the political analysts and experts have been of the opinion that the public meeting by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala to challenge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has failed to get the desired results due to its failure to attract large crowds.

Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) an alliance of 11 opposition parties - gathering in Gujranwala unimpressive, political analyst and senior columnist Sohail Warraich said that it was more a gathering of political workers from varied political manifestos than a public meeting of the masses.

"I could see middle and lower middle-class people at the gathering of 11 opposition parties but it lacked common man and the poor who are the fuel of a political movement to wipe away political powers", he said during a television talk show on Saturday.

Sohail Warraich, to a question, said political movements need the passion and fury of the common man, adding that the Friday's gathering in Gujranwala may be called a windstorm but not a seism which erode the foundations of fortresses with their ferocity.

About the opposition claims to disempower PTI government, Warraich said the opposition parties had launched the movement in haste and it did not appear to achieve the desired goal of derailing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government by January 2021.

To another question, he said the opposition did not seem to muster the required support from its workers, what to talk of the masses, adding hat the timing and route of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's rally enroute Gujranwala were also wrong, adding had she took out the rally through the provincial metropolis, it would have mobilized the party sympathizers.

Regarding the establishment, he said the establishment has been very right in its claim of supporting a constitutional government, adding the opposition parties wanted to create distances among the PTI government and the establishment.

To a query, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan may hold similar or larger gatherings for show of power, but advised against this strategy, urging the government must work to bring the political temperature down.

"Delivery should be focus of the government", Warraich responded.

Warraich's observation was also endorsed by veteran journalist Arif Nizami, during a television talk-show, when he said Maryam Nawaz's efforts to host a charged gathering in Gujranwala had flopped, adding that JUI-F chief Mualana Fazal ur Rehman's rally was larger than Maryam's.

Arif Nizami said Maryam Nawaz looked visibly distraught on the stage in Gujranwala, adding that her decision to travel by the Lahore Ring Road failed her while Fazal ur Rehman gathered more people around as he took a different route from the city.

Veteran analyst Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain said the objective and agenda of the PDM's gathering were destined to fail, very much like the last sit-in of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

He said the PDM leadership were pursuing their personal interests and that was why a large number of people did not rally round them.

Television anchor Muneeb Farooq said "the number of attendees through overall visuals at the PDM's public meeting in Gujranwala did not impress me as all opposition parties especially PML-N were exposed after being rejected by the masses.

Muneeb Farooq further said Nawaz Shairf's criticism of the armed forces would further isolate the opposition from the masses, adding that the public was very sensitive to the criticism against the armed forces.

Irshad Bhatti termed the PDM's public meeting a 'mini public meeting' after PML-N � the largest political party of the Central Punjab- could not fill a small stadium in Gujranwala.

Most of the independent political analysts were of the opinion that PDM's gathering was a 'poor show' rather than 'power show' by the opposition and the first public meeting was far away from achieving its target of perplexing the government.