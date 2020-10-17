UrduPoint.com
PDM's Gujranwala Show Gets Flopped: Zain Qureshi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that Gujranwala public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 political parties, got flopped as it could not attract remarkable public gathering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that Gujranwala public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 political parties, got flopped as it could not attract remarkable public gathering.

While commenting on Opposition's public meeting, after inauguration of electricity supply scheme at Mauza Faizpur, in NA 157, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that PDM was an unnatural alliance and it did not seem stay longer. Zain stated that people had almost left public meeting before speeches of Maryum Nawaz, Bilawal and Moulana Fazal ur Rehman. The journey of progress will continue and the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf will complete its constitutional tenure.

The government was well aware of the problems, said Zain adding that a comprehensive campaign was being initiated against black-marketeers, hoarders and profiteers. Hopefully, it would surely provide relief to masses.

About his performance in the constituency, Makhdoom Zain remarked that he ensured many uplift schemes despite COVID 19 in the constituency. Uplift schemes worth millions of rupees are in progress in the constituency. On this occasion, Khalid Javed Warriach, Malik Sajid, Malik Insar, Gulzaar Khan and many other local leaders were also present.

