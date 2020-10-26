HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership would no more be able to deceive the people through their anti-state statements.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other PDM parties in the PDM They had been fully exposed at the Quetta public meeting where they targeted the country's integrity and institutions in their bid to pressure the government for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), he said in a statement.

He deplored that none of the PDM leaders sitting on the stage had neither condemned nor distanced themselves from the statement of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan chief Shah Owais Noorani's statement. It was evident from Noorani's speech that some powers were supporting the insurgents in Balochistan, he added.

Imran Qureshi said the PDM's public rallies were in fact aimed saving the leadership from corruption inquiries. If any action was taken accountability institutions against them they started toeing the line of the country's enemies, he added.