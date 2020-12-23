ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was bound to fail as the opposition's 11-party 'unnatural' alliance had difference of opinion on the matters pertaining to long march and en mass resignations from the Parliament.

"The opposition parties are in total disarray. They are completely confused in taking collective and clear future decisions as their hands and feet are tied together. They are unable to make independent decisions despite having a desire to do so," Shibli told the media persons after the meeting of Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PDM parties were hostage to their own narrative for having divergent opinion on the future strategy.

Their plans of long march on Islamabad and en mass resignations were destined to fail.

"The person, who was planning to launch a movement against the government, has himself faced a revolt in his own party," he remarked while referring to the statement of a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, who had declared his party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as 'selected'.

The fissures emerged in the JUI-F, he said, had exposed Maulana's credibility. "Credibility of a party leader, who launches a movement, is very important and if his credibility gets exposed then how his workers can follow him." Instead of getting momentum, he said, the movement had become the victim of despondency as with the passage of time all the PDM parties had started sensing their inevitable defeat.

