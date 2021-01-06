UrduPoint.com
PDM's Narrative Failed Badly Among Masses: Zain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PDM's narrative failed badly among masses: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Wednesday said that narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement failed badly among masses as the movement was struggling for saving the politics of corrupts.

He expressed these remarks in an oath taking ceremony of local representatives of PTI at UC 89 Panjkhoh and UC 127 Karpalpur.

Zain said that PDM lacked democratic culture as hereditary culture is dominant in all political parties of Opposition.

Zain stated that PTI was an organized political party at union council level.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believe in transfer of power at grass root level. Qureshi claimed that 2021 would be the year in which best services would be provided to masses.

He hoped that the worker would serve masses as per vision of PM Imran Khan.

