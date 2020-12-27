UrduPoint.com
PDM's Narrative Flopped, Buried By Itself: Vawda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PDM's narrative flopped, buried by itself: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was flopped and buried by itself due to visible rift appearing among opposition parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition was not serious to tender their resignations and they were using it just for a political stunt.

He said they (PDM) were trying to put the pressure on the government by using different tactics to get NRO National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government but they would never succeed in that regard.

Prime Minister was very much clear from the day one that he would not allow to give any type of NRO to anyone, he added.

The minister claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party's was not ready to give resignations from the assemblies, adding co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zaradri would take decisions in the favour of democracy but not as par Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Replying to a question, he said there was a dire need to address shortcomings in the 18th constitutional amendment.

He said if PDM was serious to tender their resignations so they should do it without any delaying so that the government could hold bye elections on the vacant seats.

Faisal Vawda said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had surfaced propaganda against the government regarding the matter of Israel.

