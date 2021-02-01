UrduPoint.com
PDM's Narrative Flopped: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

PDM's narrative flopped: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was unnatural alliance as its narrative was badly flopped.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had strongly believed in rule of law but the opposition had always played with its supremacy.

He said Maryam Nawaz had supported the land mafia and she went to house of Khokar brothers in Lahore who were renowned for land grabbers, adding she had badly damaged the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

He said PML-N had always supported the mafias in the country.

The minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was leading the PDM as apparently but some one other was controlling it.

Replying to a question, he said petroleum prices were linked with the intentional market so the government had increased nominal prices in the petroleum goods because oil prices were increased internationally.

He said the government wanted to bring transparency in the up-coming Senate elections so it was going to table the senate election amendment bill in the National Assembly soon.

He said pulses,ghee and palm oil were the imported items of the country, adding the government had decided that it would not export the wheat during the current year as the climate changing and shortage of rains were the real causes of less production of the crop.

