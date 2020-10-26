(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting the narrative of India by criticizing and mocking the national institutions including armed forces and judiciary.

The PDM leaders were attacking on the institutions to pressurize the government to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO which was impossible, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said that the PDM could not dislodge the incumbent government through protest or public meetings as it was enjoying public support and would complete its constitutional term.

He said that the corrupts and plunderers had gathered under same banner of PDM to protect their looted national wealth, but the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to carry on the accountability process against them.

"We have to recover the looted national exchequer," he said.

He said that the opposition leadership was involved in corruption charges and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should come back the country to face the cases as he was convicted and absconder in many corruption cases.

Faisal Vawda said the government would not make any compromise on accountability process. He said the whole government machinery was standing with the narrative of PM Imran Khan that would bring development and prosperity in the country.