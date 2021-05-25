UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Negative Political Narrative Faced Natural Death: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

PDM's negative political narrative faced natural death: CM

The negative political narrative, espoused by the PDM, has faced a natural death as the people have rejected the rejected elements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The negative political narrative, espoused by the PDM, has faced a natural death as the people have rejected the rejected elements.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that attempts to revive the PDM will not succeed as the unnatural alliance has ended in a fiasco.

PDM has met its logical end as the opposition has no common cause or agenda, he continued.

In fact, the opposition parties had joined hands to save their booty, he said and added that everyone knew that the PDM was an association of mafias with no concrete agenda for the country. These people have no courage to run a movement and their claims of tendering resignations and holding a long march have also been proved false, he maintained.

The future of PDM is also dark, the CM said and made it clear that the looters will have to be answerable for their plunder.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Long March Alliance Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.