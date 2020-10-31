UrduPoint.com
PDM's Not Well Aware Of Its Political Agenda: Qasim Suri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:47 PM

PDM's not well aware of its political agenda: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are not aware of their agenda while 11 parties are united for harming national security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are not aware of their agenda while 11 parties are united for harming national security.

He expressed these views while talking to media during visiting of Party's senior leader Akhtar Muhammad Mandukhail at Zhob district area of Balochistan.

He said the opposition parties are not serving the country and the parties involved in the PDM were against each other in the past.

Suri said that the statements of the leaders of the opposition parties were regrettable and against the dignity of the country.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to bring back the fugitive accused from the courts who were living in foreign country.

He said that the PTI government was paying special attention on Balochistan development, saying growth projects on China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) are in a full swing.

In this regard, Zhob to Quetta road is being double-tracked and its work will be started soon, he mentioned.

Deputy Speaker said,"We are trying to make Quetta Ziarat Road a daul-way."He said that Federal Ministers Asad Umar accompanied by Zubeida Jalal had visited South Balochistan and other important projects in order to ensure provision of facilities to masses in the area.

Similarly, he said that projects with public needs in the rest of Balochistan will be completed on time.

