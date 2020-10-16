KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh Thursday alleged that looters and plunderers had got together in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only to save wealth accumulated through illegal means and escape from accountability.

Addressing a press conference here, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also PTI's Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the PDM was just a 'Papa Daddy Movement', which had the only objective as to how get away with the looted national wealth.

The PDM could also be called a "Dacoits Democratic Movement", he added.

He said it was astonishing that Altaf Hussain was termed a traitor for speaking against state institutions, but Nawaz Sharif was called an innocent on that count.

In an apparent reference to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, he said when the National Accountability Bureau took action against some people for their corrupt practices, they fell ill.

Haleem Adil said some 0.8 million people were bitten by dogs last year in Sindh but no arrangements were made for availability of the anti-rabies vaccine. That situation still prevailed in the province, he added.

He said the Sindh government was responsible for the wheat crisis as it had not timely released its stock.

Haleem Adil said the people used to participate in the rallies of Imran Khan with zeal. On the other hand, now the Ulema and students of seminaries were being forced to attend the rallies of opposition, he added.

He said like Karachi, the Sindh government had also neglected Larkana as no development work was carried out there. Diseases were spreading in Larkana with its residents facing problems due to the rainwater accumulated in many city areas.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leaders were collecting money from the Sindh people for its rally, he added.

haleem Adil said the October 18, 2007 saw a big tragedy when many people had embraced martyrdom in a bomb blast targeting the PPP rally at Karsaz, Karachi. The portraits of corrupt and fraudulent elements were displayed on the banners instead of the martyrs and Benazir Bhutto, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto, he said, should have at least allowed to display the picture of his mother, but he was surrounded by wrong people. Nawaz Sharif was patronized by Ziaul Haq, who according to the PPP leaders, was the killer of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Being a political worker, he could feel the pain of genuine PPP workers.

PTI Leader Saifullah Abro, Samir Mir Shaikh were also present on the occasion.