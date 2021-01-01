UrduPoint.com
PDM's Plan To Siege Public Institutions Show Immaturity: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:50 PM

PDM's plan to siege public institutions show immaturity: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday criticized the future planning of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to siege public institutions in a bid to pressurize the government.

It was a regrettable plan to siege public offices like national accountability bureau (NAB) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The immaturity shown by opposition leaders at Lahore conference held today was very regrettable, he stated. Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would gain nothing if they tried to pressurize NAB and ECP, he opined.

He demanded the Opposition to tell the ECP and NAB about their assets and ill-gotten money. It was an indecent attitude of Opposition to attack national institutions as a pressure tactics, he stated.

In reply to a question about en masse resignation of Pakistan Peoples Party, the minister said that PPP was ruling in Sindh and it would never quit from the assemblies.

The PDM leaders, he said, had completely disappointed in their design. The Opposition gained nothing except wastage of time, he stated.

