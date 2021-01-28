UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM's Politics Based On Hollow Slogans Flopped: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PDM's politics based on hollow slogans flopped: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said sensible people of the country had fully rejected the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) based on hollow slogans and protests.

In a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said the unnatural alliance of PDM was doomed to fail.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including overall political situation of the country and global scenario amid coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

Qureshi mentioned that the smart lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan gained worldwide acknowledgment.

The Governor Punjab lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi in securing supply of coronavirus vaccine dose from other countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Governor Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Alliance From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

21 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

21 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.